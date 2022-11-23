Japan stuns Germany 2-1 in World Cup

Trending Now
SPORTS

November 23, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 23 — Japan scored twice in a space of eight minutes to shock four-time champion Germany 2-1 in a World Cup Group E game on Wednesday.
It was the second stunner in Doha since Saudi Arabia came from one goal down to upset Argentina 2-1 in a similar drama on Tuesday.
Like Argentina’s loss to the western Asian team, Germany led from a first-half penalty by Ilkay Gundogan, who went to the spot after Shuichi Gonda brought down David Raum in the box.
A mostly uninspired Japanese team woke up after Gonda made four brilliant saves in quick succession around the 70th minute, leveling the score through Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute and snatching the winner through Takuma Asano in the 83rd minute for its biggest World Cup victory to date.
Doan, who plays for the German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound and tapped it home after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer parried a shot from Takumi Minamino.
Then Asano, who plays for German club Bochum, completed a turnaround in the first competitive meeting between the two nations, shaking off Nico Schlotterbeck and smashing the ball home from a narrow-angle.
Germany is now on the line, with its next rivals being Spain and Costa Rica, who will take on each other late Wednesday.
Gonda said he had made up for his first half mistake with a string of saves in the second half.
“I have been trained to confront such a setback like allowing a goal early,” he said. “I didn’t lose confidence. Neither did my teammates. We just hung on and fought tenaciously, like the Saudi Arabians.”
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised his team for making history.
“It’s a historic moment, a historic victory,” he said.
Moriyasu named five Germany-based players in his starting lineup and three, including the scorers, on the bench.
“They’re fighting in a very strong, tough, prestigious league,” he said. “Those divisions (Bundesliga and second division) have been contributing to the development of Japanese players. I’m very grateful.” (Xinhua)

