Christian Atsu found dead in the rubble of devastating Turkey earthquake, agent confirms

Ankara, Feb. 18 — Christian Atsu, a former player for Chelsea and Newcastle, was discovered dead after the terrible earthquake in Turkey, his agent has confirmed.

After a 12-day search, the body of Ghanaian player Christian Atsu was discovered amid the wreckage of the terrible earthquake in Turkey, according to his agent.

When the building he resided in Hatay, southern Turkey, was destroyed by the earthquake that occurred there on February 6, Atsu, 31, had gone missing.

Murat Uzunmehmet, the ex-winger for Newcastle and Chelsea, verified the body’s discovery in a statement on February 18’s early Saturday morning.

“In the debris, Atsu’s lifeless body was discovered. Other things are continuously being removed at this time. Also discovered was his phone “He revealed this to the press in Hatay, where Atsu was a member of the Hatayspor team.

It was revealed on Friday that Atsu had intended to fly out of the country to see relatives but postponed the trip after his team won a dramatic game against Kasimpasa the day before the earthquake.

With many people still unaccounted for, the death toll in Turkey and Syria has already reached 45,000 and is certain to increase significantly in the coming weeks.