BERLIN, Sept. 18 — Some duties turn into an unpleasant issue when it comes to Bayern Munich. Paying a visit to Munich’s famous Octoberfest this Sunday late afternoon might be one of them as Bayern is cruising in rough waters.

Four games without a victory in the national league have triggered growing unrest. Star striker Thomas Muller is openly talking about a crisis. “It’s like with the weather, it’s getting darker,” the 33-year-old stated.

“Three points out of four games, I doubt I will like the beer in one of the tents,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic commented.

Rumours talk about coach Julian Nagelsmann facing increasing pressure and more: reports speak of former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as being available.

The examples of former coaches such as Niko Kovac and Carlo Ancelotti might show how quickly things can go as both faced early terminations when goals were missed, Kovac after ten games (18 points) and Ancelotti after six games in his second year (13).

Nagelsmann announcing a busy Sunday in advance of the beer excursion might give hints of how troubled the Bavarians’ mood is.

Ahead of several days-long international breaks, the 35-year-old has set up crisis meetings with several of his leading players.

Nagelsmann is facing growing accusations of exaggerating his rotation measures and losing the locker room. The coach lacks solutions on how to form an effective attacking line.

The downward trend of Sadio Mane might draw a picture of Bayern’s significant difficulties after losing goal-supplier Robert Lewandowski.

Spoiling up to 20 promising chances per game is causing concerns “as you don’t win a game acting like that,” Salihamidzic said after mentioning the coach is supervising one of the best squads in the club’s history.

Discomfort is written in Mane’s face after a series of goalless games followed by five goals in the first six games.

Delicate discussions return if Bayern can do without a box-striker fuelled by the Bayern coach announcing to think about action in the coming winter break. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer having the best chance in the dying minutes of the Augsburg game with a header is alarming.

While Salihamidzic seems convinced to have created a promising squad, Nagelsmann is said to have to deliver after the upcoming break against Leverkusen and Dortmund.

While two victories in the Champions League met expectations, Bayern is in danger of losing its Champions League spot in the league among the first four.

Twelve points after seven games stand for the worst season start in 12 years. After the first goalless league game when defeated by underdog Augsburg 1-0, Bayern has hit rock bottom.

Salihamidzic talks of “the end of all excuses” and calls victories essential to survive.

As it seems he is the best placed to talk about Nagelsmann who has to deliver before the kick-off of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in mid-November. (Xinhua)