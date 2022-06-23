Trending Now
Home NationalCrime were responsible of bringing corona at school.
were responsible of bringing corona at school.
Crime

were responsible of bringing corona at school.

June 23, 2022

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, 23 June 2022 – Two men were arrested by neighborhood watch members in Swakopmund after grabbing an elderly person’s handbag at Woermann Brock, in the middle of town, at around 16h00 on Thursday afternoon.

The two gentlemen driving a Volkswagen Golf with a Walvis Bay registration number allegedly snatched the elderly person’s handbag and drove away with it.

After the incident, police, traffic authorities, neighborhood watch members, and private security guards trapped them in a side street in the industrial area. There they were reportedly apprehended by neighbourhood watch members and driven to the police station in their own vehicle. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

FNB warns against eWallet scam

February 8, 2022

SHOCKING: 12 men suspected of abusing 14-year-old girl...

February 27, 2019

Pensioner raped at Mayara village

April 25, 2018

Man arrested by UK terrorism cops in extreme...

February 24, 2019

Former Ya Toivo assistant’s trial to begin next...

July 18, 2018

Driver shot trying to identify who had bumped...

May 23, 2022

Police in Ethiopia’s capital warns over rising ride-by...

February 25, 2019

Five arrested for alleged cattle theft

April 29, 2018

Woman arrested after allegedly dumping baby

July 23, 2018

Former U.S. police officer pleads not guilty in...

March 3, 2019