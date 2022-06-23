were responsible of bringing corona at school.

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, 23 June 2022 – Two men were arrested by neighborhood watch members in Swakopmund after grabbing an elderly person’s handbag at Woermann Brock, in the middle of town, at around 16h00 on Thursday afternoon.

The two gentlemen driving a Volkswagen Golf with a Walvis Bay registration number allegedly snatched the elderly person’s handbag and drove away with it.

After the incident, police, traffic authorities, neighborhood watch members, and private security guards trapped them in a side street in the industrial area. There they were reportedly apprehended by neighbourhood watch members and driven to the police station in their own vehicle. – Namibia Daily News