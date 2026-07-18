Trending Now
Home International Major fire destroys over 100 homes, forces evacuation of 400 in Norway
Major fire destroys over 100 homes, forces evacuation of 400 in Norway
International

Major fire destroys over 100 homes, forces evacuation of 400 in Norway

July 18, 2026

OSLO, July 18– More than 400 people have been evacuated after a major fire destroyed over 100 homes in Drammen municipality in Norway, about 40 km southwest of the capital Oslo, local authorities said Saturday.

Lars Jacob Hiim, director of the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, described it as the largest recorded fire of its kind in Norway in modern times. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Firefighters had not yet brought the blaze fully under control as of late Saturday morning, although the risk of further spread had been reduced, according to the police.

The fire began in a terraced house at around 15:30 local time on Friday before spreading rapidly to neighboring homes and nearby woodland. Small fires and smoldering areas remained in the affected neighborhood and surrounding terrain.

More than 100 residential units were considered completely destroyed, police said. No residents have been reported missing.

Two people, including a member of the Norwegian Civil Defence, were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke. A firefighter sustained minor injuries, while eight police officers were exposed to smoke during evacuation operations.

Around 100 firefighters from 17 fire stations have participated in the operation, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The armed forces, police and civil defence personnel have also been deployed.

Dry conditions following several hot days, combined with closely built wooden homes, steep terrain and strong winds, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to a fire researcher interviewed by NRK. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 130
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Afghan forces rescue 158 people stranded by floods

April 8, 2026

Australian study links pregnancy-induced immune cells to breast...

July 7, 2026

Fire in Malaysia’s Sabah destroys 1,000 houses

April 19, 2026

UN issues statement on Israeli attack on peacekeepers

September 3, 2025

Blaze reduces 43 shops to ashes in N....

March 22, 2026

NATO’s expansion ambition continues: Russian FM spokesperson

March 18, 2026

Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukrainian capital...

August 1, 2025

China warns U.K. against overstretching national security concept,...

October 23, 2025

UNESCO urges Japan to fully reflect history at...

July 15, 2026

Kenya launches second phase of China-sponsored youth coding...

July 4, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.