Major fire destroys over 100 homes, forces evacuation of 400 in Norway

OSLO, July 18– More than 400 people have been evacuated after a major fire destroyed over 100 homes in Drammen municipality in Norway, about 40 km southwest of the capital Oslo, local authorities said Saturday.

Lars Jacob Hiim, director of the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, described it as the largest recorded fire of its kind in Norway in modern times. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Firefighters had not yet brought the blaze fully under control as of late Saturday morning, although the risk of further spread had been reduced, according to the police.

The fire began in a terraced house at around 15:30 local time on Friday before spreading rapidly to neighboring homes and nearby woodland. Small fires and smoldering areas remained in the affected neighborhood and surrounding terrain.

More than 100 residential units were considered completely destroyed, police said. No residents have been reported missing.

Two people, including a member of the Norwegian Civil Defence, were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke. A firefighter sustained minor injuries, while eight police officers were exposed to smoke during evacuation operations.

Around 100 firefighters from 17 fire stations have participated in the operation, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The armed forces, police and civil defence personnel have also been deployed.

Dry conditions following several hot days, combined with closely built wooden homes, steep terrain and strong winds, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to a fire researcher interviewed by NRK. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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