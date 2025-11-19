Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts, highest alert declared

Trending Now
November 19, 2025

JAKARTA, Nov. 19 — Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country’s volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum.

The eruption generated a series of pyroclastic density currents flowing down the volcano’s slopes, according to Indonesia’s Geological Agency. Authorities warned that people should stay at least 8 km from the summit because hot rocks could be hurled from the crater.

Residents outside the exclusion zone have also been advised to remain at least 500 meters from riverbanks along the Besuk Kobokan corridor.

Mount Semeru, standing 3,676 meters high, is the tallest volcano on Java Island and one of the country’s most active volcanoes.

Indonesia is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

