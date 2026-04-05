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Heavy rains leave 15 dead in Angola
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Heavy rains leave 15 dead in Angola

April 5, 2026

LUANDA, April 5– At least 15 people were killed and 14 others injured in Angola over the past 24 hours after heavy rains battered several regions of the country, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Agora Aguenta in a social media post, 12 of the deaths were recorded in Benguela Province and three in the capital, Luanda. The injured include 10 people in Benguela, one in Huambo, and three in Luanda.

Five people have also been reported missing, including three in Luanda and two in Benguela, the reports said.

In Luanda, authorities said about 4,180 houses were flooded, with significant damage to infrastructure, including two electrical substations. Streets were inundated and homes affected, while environmental damage included fallen trees and the overflow of two retention basins.

Emergency teams have been deployed to the worst-hit areas, particularly in the municipalities of Mulenvos, Camama, and Cacuaco in Luanda Province, where they are conducting damage assessments and assisting affected residents, the reports added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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