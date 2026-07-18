German parliamentary group leader resigns over surrogacy controversy

BERLIN, July 18 — Jens Spahn, leader of the parliamentary group of Germany’s ruling conservative CDU/CSU bloc, resigned on Saturday amid controversy over becoming a father through surrogacy abroad, German media reported.

According to the German Press Agency, Spahn informed members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group of his decision in a letter. He said he had realized that his personal happiness could not be reconciled with his political office and had therefore resigned. German Chancellor and CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz said Spahn’s decision was “right and unavoidable.”

“Credibility is the highest asset in politics,” Merz said. Spahn and his partner recently disclosed that they had become fathers to a son through a surrogate mother in the United States, triggering widespread controversy in Germany.

Surrogacy is prohibited under German law, while the conservative bloc to which Spahn belongs has consistently opposed its legalization, prompting criticism of his actions.

The post of CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader is one of the most influential positions within Germany’s governing coalition.

The group leader is responsible for rallying lawmakers behind the government’s agenda and serves as the main parliamentary contact for the Chancellery and the coalition partner. Spahn served as Germany’s federal health minister from 2018 to 2021. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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