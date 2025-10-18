Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Over 70 terrorists killed as Pakistan airstrikes Afghan border areas: Pakistani army
Over 70 terrorists killed as Pakistan airstrikes Afghan border areas: Pakistani army
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastwar

Over 70 terrorists killed as Pakistan airstrikes Afghan border areas: Pakistani army

October 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 18– Over 70 terrorists were killed after Pakistan conducted aerial strikes against a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the border areas of Afghanistan, security sources said.

The precision strikes against terrorists of a faction of TTP were undertaken at the border areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts of Pakistan on the basis of confirmed intelligence, sources told Xinhua on Saturday.

During the strikes, more than 70 terrorists, including their leadership, have been killed, said the sources, adding that despite the ceasefire, TTP terrorists launched multiple attacks in several areas of Pakistan.

On Friday, the terrorists also launched a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack in North Waziristan, in which one soldier lost his life and several others were injured.

In the last 48 hours, terrorists launched multiple attacks on Pakistan from Afghanistan or infiltrated into Pakistan to carry out terror attacks, said security sources. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 57
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Conditions deteriorate in Sudan’s El Fasher as siege...

September 30, 2025

2022 must be year to end COVID-19, says...

December 21, 2021

Angola launches 300-mln-USD city redevelopment project

July 9, 2025

Capricorn Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for...

June 29, 2022

Time is Ticking for Namibia’s First Female Presidential...

August 3, 2023

MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA REINFORCES FIGHT AGAINST CONTENT PIRACY

July 12, 2022

Israel says Hamas to free all surviving hostages...

October 12, 2025

10 miners die, five injured in central Zambia

October 8, 2024

U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Namibia.

August 20, 2021

Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19...

August 8, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.