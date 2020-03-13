Libyan schools closed for 2 weeks over coronavirus

TRIPOLI, March 13 -- Libya's Ministry of Education on Friday announced closing schools in the country as a precautionary measure against possible coronavirus infections. The ministry said in a statement the decision was made after consultations with the authorities concerned. "The minister highlighted deliberations on alternative programs to maintain the education process through electronic means and various media," the statement said. The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Thursday confirmed that no coronavirus infections have been detected in the country so far. Xinhua