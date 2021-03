BANJUL, March 26-- Gambian President Adama Barrow receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Banjul, The Gambia, on March 10, 2021. Gambian President Adama Barrow, Vice President Isatou Touray, and several cabinet ministers received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the State House in Banjul, following the arrival of 36,000 doses of COVAX vaccination into the West Africa n nation last week.