Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Leaders responsible for military barracks attack arrested: Sierra Leone president
Leaders responsible for military barracks attack arrested: Sierra Leone president
Africa

Leaders responsible for military barracks attack arrested: Sierra Leone president

November 27, 2023

FREETOWN, Nov. 27 — Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio said late Sunday that all the leaders involved in an earlier attack on major military barracks in Freetown, the country’s capital, have been arrested.

In a national address, Bio said the attackers had been repelled by a combined team of gallant security forces, and calm had been restored.

He said that the individuals not only attacked the military barracks at Wilberforce but also other locations including the Pademba Road Correctional Center, which led to the escape of prisoners.

“Security operations and investigations are ongoing. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable through due process,” the president said.

In the face of the security challenge, Bio called for national unity.

“Our strength lies in our unity, and it is through solidarity that we can overcome challenges that come our way,” Bio said.

“I want to assure everybody who is resident in Sierra Leone that we have overcome this challenge, and together, we will continue on the path of progress and development,” the president added.

Following the incident, the Sierra Leonean government issued a nationwide curfew, urging citizens to stay indoors, but when the curfew will end has not been announced yet. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN to promote Kiswahili language

July 8, 2022

Breaking news :Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died...

March 17, 2021

7 killed in oil tanker accident in Cameroon

November 17, 2018

Zimbabwe’s Energy Sector Potential and Investments to Drive...

August 16, 2021

Zimbabwean president calls for national dialogue in wake...

January 22, 2019

Global scientists urge for phasing out of hydrocarbons...

March 22, 2022

Tanzanian police urged to step up fight against...

February 26, 2022

Zambia to revise COVID-19 surveillance guidelines

May 11, 2021

Stop politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing — S. Africa’s...

July 31, 2021

PITSO ‘s AL ALHY WANT SHALULILE

April 9, 2021
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.