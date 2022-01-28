Lack of Water Provision Pushing Communities Toward Crocodiles

WINDHOEK, JAN 28 – The lack of potable water provision in communities has become a catalyst that drives communities to water sources such as rivers, which more often than not are infested by crocodiles waiting to pounce on them.

Through Facebook earlier today, Popular Democratic Movement President McHenry Venaani lamented this ordeal, adding that already in the month of January, four lives had been lost due to crocodile attacks.

“Sad that our communities are falling prey of this (crocodile) attacks due to a lack of portable water. Even the school has no water for a whole month. Over 29 lives have been lost due to crocodile attacks in two years the last four in January 2022,” he said.

Venaani made these remarks after he took time out of a “hectic schedule” to condole with the grieving parents of a young girl who was killed by a crocodile in Thikanduko Village, Mukwe Constituency in the Kavango East Region.

Said Venaani on his Facebook page, “The word of the lord says ‘Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor,’ Roman 12:10. Pray that God Cosseted Grace will carry them through this sad ordeal!”

Spokesperson of the PDM President, Roberto Dirkse said: “Honourable Venaani visited the family as a family man. He obviously understands what it’s like to lose a close family member and so he visited to console the family in its hour of need. He has not yet returned, but will set out investigations on what can be done in order to best aid this matter and ensure that similar matters don’t occur in the future.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info