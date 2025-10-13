79% of Government Workers Want Payroll Deduction System to Stay

By John K. WaDisho

Windhoek, Oct. 13 — A new national survey has found that most government employees in Namibia want the Payroll Deduction Management System (PDMS) to continue, even as plans are underway to replace it with debit orders by November 2025.

The study, carried out by Fin Fit Investments and sponsored by Avril Payment Solutions, gathered more than 1,500 responses, including over 650 verified submissions from government workers across the country. It is the first survey of its kind to ask civil servants how they feel about the payroll deduction system that automatically takes payments for loans, insurance, and union fees directly from salaries.

Results show that 79% of employees want the system to continue, while 21% support ending it. Many workers said PDMS helps them manage their money better, stay out of debt, and pay bills on time. However, some complained that it is too rigid and that errors and delays sometimes cause frustration.

According to Fin Fit Managing Director Francois Brand, the findings show that employees value the system’s structure and reliability but also want it to be more flexible and transparent. “They want a system that gives them more control without losing the discipline that helps them stay financially stable,” he said.

The report recommends that government modernise the system instead of cancelling it, protect consumers from unfair charges, and provide better financial education.

The survey supports Namibia’s National Financial Sector Transformation Strategy (NFSTS 2025–2035), which aims to improve financial literacy and consumer protection.

Fin Fit said the second phase of the study is already in progress, while the third phase will depend on government approval to include verified payroll data for a fuller national picture.

