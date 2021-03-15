Former senior political advisor of Hainan indicted for bribery.

BEIJING, March 15 -- Wang Yong, former vice chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on a charge of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Monday. Wang was accused of taking advantage of his former positions while working in Hainan to seek gains for others in project approval and contracting, changing the nature of land, job promotion, among others, and accepting huge sums of money and gifts in return, the SPP added. Wang's case has been handed over to the Guilin Municipal People's Procuratorate of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded its investigation, according to the statement. Xinhua m