“You Will Have to Arrest Us” – Black Business Leadership Network of Namibia

WINDHOEK, JAN 28 – A bold statement was made earlier today when Spokesperson of the Black Business Leadership Network of Namibia, Eliphas Simon, vowed that he would be the first person to be arrested by police as he intends to disrupt and entirely stop the auctioning of property belonging to the late businessman John Endjala. Bank Windhoek has posted that it will auction property of Endjala.

Simon constantly made these remarks as he and fellow demonstrators embarked on a protest that saw them handing over demands to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Bank of Namibia (BoN) and Development Bank of Namibia (DBN.)

“It is going to be stopped whether through litigation or through a court of law, we are going to stop it. We have the tools to do so in this country. We will do it in a peaceful manner. In Namibia, things are done peacefully. Even corruption is done peacefully,” said Simon.

He and his delegation have since said they would abandon Bank Windhoek, whom allegedly wishes to auction off the late Enjdala’s property, days after his passing away.

“Those whose blood waters our freedom, their blood is boiling. How can someone who has left us barely 72 hours ago, and now you want to take away property and auction the property of his family, BEFORE he is even buried? And you are doing all this while his widow and children are mourning, you want to come and auction before the blood is even cold. In our culture this is not right and we are going to go there to the auction and I will be the first person that you ( an officer present during the demonstration) will arrest,” he said.

Bank Windhoek has already posted legal notices in the media, indicating they would be auctioning the late Endjala’s property. What has incensed some people is that even the house where the mourning will be taking place is also about to be auctioned off.

“In the High Court of Namibia Main Division – Windhoek Case No: HC-MD-CIV-ACT-CON-2020/01377. In the Matter between Bank Windhoek Limited, Plaintiff and John and Penny Group (PTY) LTD, First Defendant Johannes Akapandi Endjala, Second Defendant…, NOTICE OF SALE IN EXECUTION.

“In execution of a Judgement of the above Hnourable Court in the above action, a sale without reserve will be held by the Deputy Sheriff, Windhoek, at Erf No 2339 (formerly Parzelle 20 Sheet 3), No 7 Luderitz Street, Windhoek, on 1 February 2022, at 10h30…” reads the legal notice from one of the daily newspapers.

Among some of the things being auctioned is a main office building comprising of two reception areas, an office bulding comprising of two offices as well as a double-story, eight bedroom dwelling with entrance, lounge, TV-room, dining room, kitchen scullery, entertainment area, study, guest WC and four bathrooms on ground floor and entertainment area, among others.