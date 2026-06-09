Trending Now
Home International Xi, Kim pledge to carry forward great traditional China-DPRK friendship through generations
Xi, Kim pledge to carry forward great traditional China-DPRK friendship through generations
International

Xi, Kim pledge to carry forward great traditional China-DPRK friendship through generations

June 9, 2026

PYONGYANG, June 9– Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), agreed on Tuesday that the two countries should carry forward their great traditional friendship from generation to generation.

Xi paid homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife Peng Liyuan, in the company of Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju. Xi and Kim also agreed that the years when China and the DPRK fought side by side in the 1950s are an eternal historical memory shared by both sides.

The two leaders pledged to jointly maintain memorial facilities dedicated to the Chinese People’s Volunteers martyrs, carry out distinctive programs on revolutionary traditions and youth education, and carry forward the great spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

July 30, 2021

China advances AI-powered digital healthcare for higher medical...

March 15, 2026

Researchers in Australia turn high-emissions waste into zero-carbon...

February 23, 2026

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 4, 2021

Israeli strike won’t stop mediation efforts for Gaza...

September 14, 2025

Rwanda partners with China’s CRBC to launch Africa’s...

September 4, 2025

Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister

September 13, 2025

Power generation by China’s major enterprises up 2.6...

May 18, 2026

U.S. scientists produce largest-ever 3D map of universe

April 16, 2026

China’s equipment renewal program effectively drives domestic demand

June 9, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.