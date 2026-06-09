Xi, Kim pledge to carry forward great traditional China-DPRK friendship through generations

PYONGYANG, June 9– Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), agreed on Tuesday that the two countries should carry forward their great traditional friendship from generation to generation.

Xi paid homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife Peng Liyuan, in the company of Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju. Xi and Kim also agreed that the years when China and the DPRK fought side by side in the 1950s are an eternal historical memory shared by both sides.

The two leaders pledged to jointly maintain memorial facilities dedicated to the Chinese People’s Volunteers martyrs, carry out distinctive programs on revolutionary traditions and youth education, and carry forward the great spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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