Kuwait summons Iranian envoy, expels two diplomats amid Iranian attacks

KUWAIT CITY, June 3 — Kuwait on Wednesday summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires, expelled two Iranian diplomats and reduced the size of Iran’s diplomatic mission in the country, reiterating its territory and airspace were not used to attack “any country.”

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Sulaiman Al-Mashaan handed an official protest note to Hamid Yaqoubi Far, chargé d’affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait, over the ongoing attacks.

The ministry said Kuwait had declared two members of the Iranian diplomatic mission persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.

Al-Mashaan said the decision was taken in response to what he described as “continued and blatant” attacks involving ballistic missiles and drones, which he said violated Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law and relevant U.N. resolutions.

Reiterating Kuwait’s position, Al-Mashaan said the country “categorically rejects” the use of its territory or airspace for hostile acts against any state.

The deputy minister also denied Iranian claims that the United States launched strikes from Kuwait. He said the Iranian allegations against Kuwait are “baseless” and such claims could not justify attacks on Kuwaiti territory or civilian facilities.

The development came hours after Kuwaiti authorities reported fresh Iranian missile and drone attacks that targeted civilian and strategic facilities, including Kuwait International Airport.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the attacks killed one person, injured dozens of civilians and caused damage to key infrastructure as well as diplomatic premises. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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