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Iranian parliament speaker warns U.S. of “heavier” response to any “aggression”
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Iranian parliament speaker warns U.S. of “heavier” response to any “aggression”

September 7, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 7– Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday the United States must know that any “aggression” against Iran’s interests and security will receive a “faster, heavier and more painful” response.

He made the remarks at an open session of the legislative body in Tehran, stressing that the “era of proportionate responses” has come to an end, according to the Iranian parliament’s ICANA news agency.

“The Americans must have understood that the era of proportionate responses has ended. Our strikes against the aggressor’s bases in recent operations were only the beginning,” Qalibaf said.

“The rules of the game have changed, and from now on, any aggression against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier, and more painful response,” he added.

Tensions escalated between Tehran and Washington recently after the United States carried out strikes against southern Iranian regions, and Iran launched retaliatory attacks on U.S. regional bases. The strikes were followed by naval confrontations between the two sides on Saturday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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