3 killed, 8 wounded in U.S. strikes on Iran’s Hormozgan3 killed, 8 wounded in U.S. strikes on Iran’s Hormozgan

TEHRAN, July 18– At least three people were killed and eight wounded in overnight strikes by the United States on Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

Fars cited provincial authorities as saying the Shahid Mirzaei tunnel on the road from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Hajiabad County, and three bridges in the province were struck and blocked.

Power generation installations and water desalination pumps in Bunji village in Jask County were also targeted by U.S. missiles, disrupting potable water and electricity supplies to several villages west of the county, the report said.

Fars reported several other explosions in Hormozgan’s other counties as well as the southern provinces of Khuzestan, Fars and Bushehr and the central province of Yazd.

U.S. Central Command said in a post on social media platform X early Saturday Tehran time that its forces had carried out strikes against Iran during the preceding hours, hitting surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities.

“U.S. forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets,” the post said.

Over the past several days, the U.S. military has launched multiple waves of strikes against Iran’s southern provinces, claiming that the attacks are in response to the Iranian armed forces’ targeting of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.”

Iran has responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases and facilities across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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