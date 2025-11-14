Trending Now
Pakistan arrests 4-member cell behind Islamabad judicial complex suicide attack
Pakistan arrests 4-member cell behind Islamabad judicial complex suicide attack

November 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 14 — Pakistan has arrested four members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan network involved in the recent suicide bombing at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, the government said on Thursday.

According to details shared by the government on the social media platform X, the arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter Terrorism Department.

The detained individuals include the handler of the suicide bomber as well as other members of the cell.

Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests and disclosures are expected, the government added. (Xinhua)

