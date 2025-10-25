Land dispute kills 2, injures 4 in Afghanistan’s Khost province

KABUL, Oct. 25 — At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries when a clash broke out between two families over a land dispute in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost province, a local police official said on Saturday.

The clash erupted late Friday after the two families disputed over a piece of land in the Glandam region of the Sabri district.

As a result, two people lost their lives and four others were injured, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ehrar told Xinhua.

According to the official, police have taken into custody seven suspects in connection with the case and referred their dossiers to the judiciary for further investigation.

This incident follows another land-related dispute in eastern Nangarhar province, where a disagreement between two brothers in early September also resulted in two deaths. (Xinhua)

