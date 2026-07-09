Kremlin sees duality in U.S. position on Ukraine issue

MOSCOW, July 9– Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia sees elements of duality in the U.S. position on the Ukraine issue.

Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing that Russia — including President Vladimir Putin — is fully aware the United States continues to supply weapons and military technology to Ukraine, and harbors no illusions on that front. At the same time, he said, Washington, unlike European countries involved in the conflict, has kept up its commitment to the peace process, which Moscow views as sincere and welcomes.

Peskov said the Trump administration has a mistaken belief that escalation and military pressure could help move the conflict toward a peaceful settlement, stressing that escalating tensions would in no way contribute to the peace process.

He added that the more Ukraine strikes Russian infrastructure, the larger the security zone and buffer zone Russia will have to establish.

Peskov also said U.S. President Donald Trump, who had planned to speak with Putin, had “apparently been very busy after his meetings in Ankara” and therefore did not make the call as originally planned.

“President Putin is always open to dialogue. He and President Trump have established constructive dialogue despite the differences that exist between them,” Peskov said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 32