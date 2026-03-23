South Africa bolsters border security ahead of Easter travel surge

JOHANNESBURG, March 23– South Africa has significantly tightened security controls along its border with Zimbabwe in an effort to curb expected illegal immigration during the upcoming Easter weekend.

On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato paid a visit to the Beitbridge Port of Entry, the country’s busiest land border post.

Highlighting the importance of using AI-powered drones to detect illegal activity, Schreiber said “it is truly incredible to see the power of the drones.” “For the first time, we can monitor movement kilometers away from the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

We are leveraging this technology to pinpoint exactly where people are moving. The progress in our surveillance capabilities is real,” he added.

In a statement, the Department of Home Affairs said that the visit aimed to assess systems and personnel deployment to ensure the efficient movement of legitimate travelers while maintaining strict security standards.

As the primary transit point between South Africa and Zimbabwe, Beitbridge also serves as a critical gateway for travelers heading to multiple southern African nations.

“There is no replacement for being on the ground as we prepare for the Easter period,” Schreiber told the media during the visit.

According to BMA, attributed to intensified border enforcement and the increased use of surveillance technology, such as drones, the number of undocumented immigrants entering the country during the 2025/2026 festive season declined by 42 percent compared to the previous year. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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