Israel expects U.S. to safeguard its military edge amid Saudi F-35 deal

(171206) -- TEL AVIV, Dec. 6, 2017 (Xinhua) -- File photo of a F-35 fighter jet is provided by Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Israel's air force announced Wednesday that its new squadron of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets is fully operational. (Xinhua/IDF) (swt)
November 21, 2025

JERUSALEM, Nov. 21– Israel expects Washington to preserve its access to more advanced U.S. weaponry, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday, commenting on U.S. plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

Israel is currently the only Middle Eastern country operating the advanced stealth aircraft, and U.S. law requires that any arms sales in the region do not erode Israel’s “qualitative military edge” over its neighbors.

“The United States and Israel have a long-standing understanding, which is that Israel maintains the qualitative edge when it comes to its defense,” spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.

“That has been true yesterday, that has been true today, and the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) believes that will be true tomorrow and in the future,” she added.

The remarks were the first official comment from the Israeli government on the planned sale, announced on Monday by U.S. President Donald Trump during a White House meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The proposed deal involves up to 48 F-35s, marking a shift after years of U.S. hesitation under previous administrations.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have not established formal diplomatic relations. During his visit to Washington, the Saudi crown prince said his kingdom wishes to normalize ties with Israel but wants to ensure “a clear path toward a two-state solution” that includes Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu and his far-right government have been firmly opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state. (Xinhua)

