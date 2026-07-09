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Oman against mandatory transit fees in Strait of Hormuz, backs voluntary arrangements
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Oman against mandatory transit fees in Strait of Hormuz, backs voluntary arrangements

July 9, 2026

LONDON, July 9– Oman does not support imposing transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but is open to exploring voluntary arrangements related to navigational support services, an Omani representative said here on Thursday.

Speaking during the 137th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, the representative reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to the principle of transit passage under international law.

The remarks came after U.S. media, citing sources close to the issue, reported that Oman had recently submitted a proposal to the United States and other Western countries. Under the proposal, shipping companies would voluntarily pay service fees for using the Strait of Hormuz, rather than being subject to mandatory transit tolls.

The proposal was reportedly modeled in part on voluntary contribution arrangements used in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. The Omani representative added that Oman would continue to work closely with the IMO, its member states and other partners to preserve safe and open sea lanes, protect life at sea, and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of global maritime supply chains and international trade.

The 137th session of the IMO Council is being held in London from July 6 to 10. During the meeting, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries submitted a proposal condemning reported transit tolls imposed on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

In response, Iran submitted a separate proposal stating that it has maintained consultations with Oman on management arrangements and coordination measures for the administration of the waterway in accordance with international law and applicable national regulations. Iran added that the consultations remain ongoing. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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