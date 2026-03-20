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AU leader urges compassion, solidarity amid world challenges
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AU leader urges compassion, solidarity amid world challenges

March 20, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, March 20 — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has extended “warmest” Eid al-Fitr greetings to all Muslims across Africa and beyond, emphasizing the festival’s core values, including solidarity and compassion, amid challenges facing the world.

“This sacred moment, marking the end of Ramadan, is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal,” Youssouf said in a statement issued late Thursday.

“It reminds us of the enduring values of compassion, solidarity and generosity, principles that resonate deeply in a world facing profound challenges.”

He said that shared humanity is being tested in unprecedented ways, ranging from conflict and displacement to economic uncertainty and climate pressures.

“Eid also calls us to hope. It invites us to strengthen our bonds across nations and communities, to uplift the most vulnerable, and to recommit ourselves to peace, justice and dignity for all,” the chairperson said.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long, dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan. “As we celebrate with our families and loved ones, let us not forget those who mark this day in hardship,” Youssouf said, calling for collective action toward a more just, inclusive and peaceful world. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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