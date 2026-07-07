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Trump says to lift sanctions on Türkiye, consider selling F-35s
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Trump says to lift sanctions on Türkiye, consider selling F-35s

July 7, 2026

ANKARA, July 7– U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday in the Turkish capital Ankara that Washington will lift sanctions on Türkiye and consider restoring Ankara’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program.

“We’re going to be taking the sanctions off,” Trump, who arrived here Tuesday for the NATO summit, told reporters during a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He was referring to sanctions imposed on Ankara in 2020 over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system, which also prompted Washington to remove Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Asked about the potential return of Türkiye to the F-35 program, Trump said, “We will make a decision on the F-35 issue. Our relationship is very good right now.”

Erdogan, for his part, said the F-35 issue was not “a new subject” in bilateral ties and had been discussed extensively with Washington. “We have discussed it with the U.S. before, and we received a commitment regarding the five (F-35) aircraft,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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