UAE Women to Host Namibia Women for Six-Match T20I Series

Staff Reporter

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 26 — UAE Women will host Namibia Women in a six-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday, September 26. The first five games will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the sixth and final match to be held at the ICC Academy Oval.

This series will provide the Asian side with good exposure, as they are entering it after their victory in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 in Malaysia.

As a mark of respect, all-rounder Chaya Mughal, who is playing her last T20I, will be captaining the side in the first T20I match of the series. Esha Ozha, who was the player of the tournament in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023, will take over the captaincy duties from the second T20I.

On the other hand, Namibia Women will be captained by Irene van Zyl, with Yasmeen Khan taking over the keeping duties. They are coming into this competition on the back of a final defeat in the Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series in May 2023.

All eyes will be on Namibian medium pacer Kayleen Ann Green, who scalped 13 wickets in that tournament and grabbed the pole position on the leading wicket-takers chart.

Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 – September 26: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 11:30 AM Match 2 – September 27: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 11:30 AM Match 3 – September 29: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 11:30 AM Match 4 – September 30: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 11:30 AM Match 5 – October 2: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 11:30 AM Match 6 – October 3: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 11:30 AM

Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There’s currently no official information available regarding live streaming and telecast of this series. We will provide further details once they become available.

Full Squads

UAE Women: Chaya Mughal (captain for the first game), Esha Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Al Maseera Jahangir, Avanee Sunil Patil, Indhuja Nandakumar, Judit Jose Peter, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Sanchin, Siya Swarup Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh. Namibia Women: Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Mezerly Gorases, Arrasta Diergaardt, Edelle Van Zyl, Bianca Manuel, Mekelaye Mwatile, Saima Tuhadeleni, Didi Foerster, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Sylvia Shihepo

Preview

This series will be a good test for both teams, as they are both looking to improve their standings in the ICC T20I rankings. UAE Women are currently ranked 15th, while Namibia Women are ranked 17th.

The UAE Women’s team will be looking to capitalize on their recent victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023. They have a number of talented players in their ranks, including Chaya Mughal, Esha Ozha, and Theertha Satish.

The Namibia Women’s team will be looking to bounce back from their final defeat in the Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series in May 2023. They have a number of experienced players in their team, including Irene van Zyl and Yasmeen Khan.

Overall, this series is expected to be a close and competitive one. Both teams are evenly matched, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.