AFCON 2025 to launch final ticket sales phase

RABAT, Nov. 14 — The 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, will begin its third and final ticket sales phase this Saturday.

Spectators must purchase tickets through the official website and register via a designated mobile app to obtain a Fan ID, which is required for entry to all stadiums and fan zones.

Tickets are priced at 150, 300, and 500 MAD (16, 32, and 54 US dollars) for the opening match, 100-400 MAD for group-stage games depending on category, and 400, 600, and 900 MAD for the final at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) reported strong global interest, with robust ticket demand ahead of the final sales phase. Matches will be held across nine stadiums in six cities throughout Morocco. (Xinhua)

