Central African Republic receives donation of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BANGUI, July 7 — The government of the Central African Republic (CAR) received on Tuesday a batch of COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

President of the CAR Faustin-Archange Touadera and his Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra went to the Bangui airport to welcome the Chinese vaccine donation, accompanied by Chinese ambassador to the CAR Chen Dong.

Facing the pandemic, China and the CAR are side by side in a joint fight, demonstrating a community of common destiny. The friendship between our two peoples is reflected once again in this donation of vaccine, Chen said.

China has provided an example to follow in its effective fight against COVID-19, thus contributing to the world’s fight to defeat the pandemic. Thanks to this donation of vaccine, which arrived at an opportune moment, the CAR is better equipped in its combat against the coronavirus, said the CAR health minister, Pierre Somse.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), the CAR has so far reported 7,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 98 deaths. (Xinhua)