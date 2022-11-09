Trending Now
Community

Katima’s bad roads raise residents’ ire

November 9, 2022

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Nov. 9 – Residents of Katima Mulilo are up in arms against the town council over the state of the road in the town.

Katima Mulilo roads, especially those in the central business district are in bad shape that they can only be classified for earth moving equipment.

The town of Katima Mulilo has been receiving a lot of rain since last week, that have damaged the already poor road network in the town with some residents opting to park their private cars and use taxis instead.

The roads are full of potholes that are also full of water and at times streams overflow into the roads because there is no storm drainage system in the town.

Some residents expressed disappointment over the issue with Martin Salwendo saying the local authority promised residents that by December this year, roads in the CBD would have been repaired.

“We are in November and the roads are even worse than before, we are not aware if what we see is where the millions went, they said they had reserved millions to revamp the road network at Katima Mulilo, is this the development we have been waiting for?” Salwendo asked.

“Our advice to the people coming here for holidays is to come by bus because your beautiful and expensive cars won’t make it here, it’s a disaster that one has to make a route plan before visiting the CBD as all feeder roads to the CBD are just the same like the road in the CBD itself,” Salwendo added.

The northeastern town has been in the news lately, for demolishing houses of the former Lwanyaanda residents.

