Home NationalCommunity City of Windhoek Condemns Theft of Planted Greenery: A Call for Community Cooperation
Community

November 6, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 6 — The City of Windhoek is deeply concerned about the persistent theft of newly planted plants, flowers, trees, and shrubs within our city. These incidents have been especially distressing, as they included the unlawful uprooting and theft of all trees and shrubs planted along Independence Avenue in celebration of Arbor Day 2023. Such acts of deliberate vandalism not only hinder our ongoing efforts to beautify our city but also undermine the collective aspiration to create a more vibrant and aesthetically pleasing environment for our residents.

Our city is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all who call it home. The committed work of our team in planting and maintaining these green spaces is intended to provide an enriching and welcoming atmosphere for our community. However, the recurring incidents of theft have become a significant obstacle to our progress.

We appeal to the residents of Windhoek to support and cooperate with us in preserving these shared endeavours. The removal or theft of planted greenery not only obstructs our beautification initiatives but also erodes the sense of community and pride that we aim to foster among our residents. We urge everyone to recognize the dedication, time, and resources invested in these public spaces, which ultimately benefit us all. Let us unite to safeguard the beauty of our city and cultivate a community that values and respects the green spaces that enrich our urban landscape.

To this end, we implore all community members to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity related to the theft of planted greenery. By working together and sharing information, we can better protect our public spaces and promote a city where residents take pride in their surroundings.

If you witness or suspect any incidents of greenery theft, please contact the City Police at 061-302-302 or send an SMS to 444. Your cooperation is essential in helping us address this issue and maintain the beauty of our city.

For further information or inquiries related to this statement, please reach out to our Corporate Communication Section at Tel: 061-290-3797/2044 or via email at cowcommunication@windhoekcc.org.na. We appreciate your support and commitment to preserving the beauty of Windhoek. Together, we can create a more vibrant and welcoming environment for all residents.

