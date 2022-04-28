Fighting hunger with our gardens

Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 28 April – With global trade and economic growth at risk in 2022, some people have decided to make their own small gardens at their houses, as they cannot rely on drought relief food while they die of hunger.

Hasheela Herman Shipanga is a 17 year-old-boy who goes to school and lives in a shack with his mother and a small sister.

“With foods costing a lot of money these days and my mother’s salary not enough, I decided to make our garden to produce our own food for survival,” Herman said.

“I know our garden is small and we don’t have enough seeds to plant more vegetables, but this is not getting us down.”

People had to do whatever was needed to survive as even a 2 kg pack of rice had become more expensive, he said.

“The bad thing is not all of us are getting drought relief food and we tried so many times to register … we are tired of being turned down and told we are not qualified to get Harambee food because mother works in Shoprite.”

Herman said with what they have now, he and his sister can’t wait to plant more different kinds of vegetables.

He believes more people should engage themselves in agricultural activities so that we can be able to produce our own foods rather than importing from other counties. – Namibia Daily News