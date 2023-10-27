Windhoek Extends Electrification Project, Bringing Light to Informal Settlements

NDN Staffer

Windhoek, October 27, 2023 – The City of Windhoek has taken a significant step in enhancing the lives of its residents by illuminating over 20 households in Otjomuise Extensions 6 and 7, specifically along Lushoto Street. This marks a pivotal moment in the City’s ongoing initiative to electrify informal settlements, with a remarkable track record of over 3500 households electrified over the past five years.

The electrification project, far from being a one-time endeavor, has been extended for another five years, reaffirming the City’s commitment to providing basic services and improving living conditions for all residents. The new phase sets a target of electrifying more than four thousand households across various informal settlements, including Havana Ext. 1, Kilimanjaro, Okahandja Park, Okuryangava, Otjomuise, Mix Settlement, and Groot Aub. Additionally, the project includes the installation of five high mast lights at crucial locations, such as the Havana Dumping Site, Goreangab Soccer Field, Behind Frans Indongo Primary School, Oohambo dhaNehale Interlocks, and Deeper, and Sonderwater.

Windhoek’s Deputy Mayor, Magdalena Lombardt, expressed her satisfaction with the progress achieved thus far in providing accessible, affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy to underserved areas. This initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, which emphasizes universal access to energy.

Councillor Ivan Skrywer, acting as the Chairperson of the Formalisation of Informal Settlements & Integration of Groot Aub Advisory Committee, lauded the inaugural event as a legacy moment. It marked the end of a 33-year era during which the residents of these areas relied on firewood and candlelight for their daily needs. He termed it a testament to the City’s commitment to providing, even in the face of limited resources.

While acknowledging the significant strides made in delivering essential services to informal settlements, Councillor Skrywer acknowledged that there remains a substantial journey ahead in terms of formalizing these settlements. He clarified that the provision of basic services in informal areas should not be misconstrued as an encouragement for the emergence of additional informal settlements. Rather, informal settlements are the result of multifaceted socio-economic, political, environmental, and urban factors, as well as the absence of proper planning, data analysis, and adequate funding since the country’s independence.

The electrification of households in informal settlements is not just about lighting homes; it’s about lighting up lives and creating pathways toward a more inclusive and prosperous future for all residents. The City of Windhoek’s dedication to this cause remains steadfast, demonstrating a commitment to the well-being and advancement of its people.

