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12 apartment buildings, 2 private houses damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s St. Petersburg
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12 apartment buildings, 2 private houses damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s St. Petersburg

October 18, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 18 — Twelve apartment buildings and two private houses were damaged in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s St. Petersburg, local media reported on Sunday.

“Restoration work is currently underway there,” Russia Today reported, citing St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov.

“Emergency services are extinguishing fires at civilian infrastructure facilities in the Nevsky, Krasnoselsky, Krasnogvardeysky, and Moskovsky districts, as well as on the territory of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal,” Beglov said earlier on social media platform Max.

Operations at Pulkovo Airport had been restricted for safety reasons, he added.

Russian social media giant VK said that a data center it operates in the Leningrad region also came under attack.

“VK services remain available to users as usual,” the company said in a statement.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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