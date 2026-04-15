Zimbabwean official urges fuel rationalization amid Middle East conflict

HARARE, April 15– Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Wednesday urged motorists to rationalize fuel consumption to mitigate the negative impact of high fuel prices as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at the 2026 World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, Ncube said while the government is striving to lower costs, citizens must adjust their travel habits.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, petrol in Zimbabwe has jumped from 1.57 U.S. dollars to 2.23 dollars per liter, and diesel from 1.52 dollars to 2.11 dollars, despite the government scrapping diesel taxes to buffer the shock.

Ncube noted that Zimbabwe’s fuel prices have remained relatively higher compared to other countries in the Southern African Development Community region due to higher Free on Board prices and transportation costs.

Ncube maintained that Zimbabwe remains on track for 5 percent growth this year despite global shocks. “We are confident inflation will stay within the single-digit zone, even if diesel reaches 2.50 U.S. dollars per liter,” he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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