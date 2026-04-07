Snowfall shuts highway linking Afghan capital to northern region

KABUL, April 7 — The main highway linking the Afghan capital Kabul to the northern region of the country onward to the central Asian states has been shut down due to heavy snowfall in the mountainous Salang pass, reported the official news agency Bakhtar on Tuesday.

Citing Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, the official media outlet added that the Salang highway has remained closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall, windstorm and fog since last night, calling on the drivers to avoid traffic via Salang until further notice.

The Salang tunnel, situated 3,000 meters above sea level in the Hindu Kush mountain and connecting Kabul to the nine northern provinces onward to central Asia, has been serving as the lifeline in Afghanistan.

In addition, the road linking Kabul to the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan has remained closed for traffic over the past four days. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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