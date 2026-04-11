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World Food Programme warns of severe food security crisis in Lebanon
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World Food Programme warns of severe food security crisis in Lebanon

April 11, 2026

ROME, April 11 — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday warned that Lebanon could be facing a severe food security crisis.

In an interview with Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Allison Oman Lawi, country director of the WFP, said that the escalation of the situation in Lebanon has now lasted for one month.

What began as a rapidly spreading displacement crisis is now evolving into a more serious food security crisis.

“We see over a million people have been displaced across Lebanon, and around 140,000 people are sheltering within collective shelters and schools,” she said.

“They want to be able to live in peace and security, they want to be able to feed their families, they want to ensure that their children are going to bed at night with a proper hot meal,” she added.

Lawi said that the WFP is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is working together with the government and partners to ensure support for the food needs of the Lebanese people. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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