Bank Windhoek retains Most Admired Banking Brand Award

Windhoek, June. 25 — Bank Windhoek has once again been named the #1 Most Admired Namibian Banking Brand in the Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands rankings, reaffirming its position as one of Namibia’s most trusted and homegrown financial institutions. The bank also ranked #2 in Good for Africa and #3 in Sustainability among Namibian brands.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, at the Brand Africa Awards Ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek. The award was received by Bank Windhoek’s Head of Brand Marketing, Otilie Sabatha. This marks the seventh edition of Namibia’s participation in the continental rankings, and one of its most significant to date.

The recognition builds on previous achievements, with Bank Windhoek also named Namibia’s Most Admired Local Financial Services Brand in 2021 and 2022, and the #1 Most Admired Namibian Banking Brand in the 2025 edition.

Speaking on the recognition, Sabatha said the award reflects the strong trust between the bank and its customers. She noted that it highlights consistent service delivery, relevant solutions, and the emotional connection built with communities over time.

She added that the recognition also belongs to employees whose daily efforts shape the bank’s reputation and service experience.

Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands is the continent’s leading brand survey, conducted across 30 African countries and aligned with international research standards. It is independent, unsponsored, and based on spontaneous consumer responses.

Bank Windhoek’s continued recognition reflects its strong brand reputation, committed workforce, and the trust it enjoys among Namibians.

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