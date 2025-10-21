Trending Now
Home International Former French president Sarkozy begins five-year prison term
Former French president Sarkozy begins five-year prison term
International

Former French president Sarkozy begins five-year prison term

October 21, 2025

PARIS, Oct. 21 — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday arrived at La Sante Prison in Paris to begin serving a five-year sentence.

The 70-year-old former conservative leader was convicted of participating in a criminal conspiracy linked to alleged campaign financing from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In the morning on Tuesday, Sarkozy denounced what he called a “judicial scandal” in a post on social media platform X. “I want to tell the French people, with the unshakable strength that is mine, that it is not a former president of the Republic who is being imprisoned this morning – it is an innocent man,” he wrote.

His lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, confirmed that a request for his release has been filed. On Sept. 25, the Paris Criminal Court sentenced Sarkozy to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy related to alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

Although he has appealed the verdict, the judges ordered the sentence to take immediate effect, citing the “exceptional seriousness” of the offenses. Sarkozy thus becomes the first former French president in modern history to serve a prison sentence. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Less than half of Angolan population are financial...

July 16, 2025

Israeli army shuts route for return of displaced...

October 1, 2025

China-Africa Changsha Declaration on Upholding Solidarity and Cooperation...

June 11, 2025

Botswanan president calls for inclusive education at Pan-Commonwealth...

September 10, 2025

Rwanda, Senegal sign five cooperation deals to boost...

October 19, 2025

Zambian president urges African nations to harmonize public...

August 25, 2025

U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s fuel port kills 80

April 19, 2025

Xi, Sassou send congratulatory letters to FOCAC ministerial...

June 11, 2025

Mozambique launches regional mechanism to restore degraded landscapes...

September 30, 2025

Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy...

August 15, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.