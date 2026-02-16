Russia expands delegation to Ukraine talks in Geneva

MOSCOW, Feb. 16 — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia’s delegation to talks on Ukraine in Geneva will be expanded, and a wide range of key issues including territorial matters are expected to be discussed.

“The delegation will be expanded this time.

In addition to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials will take part,” Peskov noted. He added that Medinsky remains head of the Russian negotiating delegation.

“This time we will discuss a broader spectrum of issues, covering key matters related to territories and other relevant issues linked to demands we have put forward,” he said.

Peskov previously stated that the talks on Ukraine would resume on Feb. 17-18. U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the U.S. president, will attend the negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

