Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Cotton futures close higher
Cotton futures close higher
AsiaInternationalOpportunity

Cotton futures close higher

October 29, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 29  — Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2026 delivery gained 55 yuan (about 7.76 U.S. dollars) to close at 13,620 yuan per tonne. On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 255,130 lots with a turnover of 17.33 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN confirms famine in Gaza, warns of catastrophic...

August 22, 2025

Xi, Myanmar leader exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary...

June 9, 2025

China’s police chief meets Cuban interior minister

May 22, 2023

Former Chinese university deputy head indicted for suspected...

August 18, 2021

Hamas says Trump’s Gaza peace plan needs “substantial...

October 1, 2025

Appian and IFC Partner to Launch US$1 Billion...

October 21, 2025

WHO proposes increased health taxes to bridge financing...

August 6, 2025

Xi calls for efforts to advance common prosperity...

June 26, 2024

South Africa suspends poultry imports from Brazil due...

May 23, 2025

Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Merz unveils cabinet picks

April 28, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.