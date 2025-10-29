Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 29 — Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2026 delivery gained 55 yuan (about 7.76 U.S. dollars) to close at 13,620 yuan per tonne. On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 255,130 lots with a turnover of 17.33 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 28