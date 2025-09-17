Trending Now
Home InternationalHuman Rights South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound flotilla safety
South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound flotilla safety
Human RightsInternationalMiddle East

South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound flotilla safety

September 17, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 16  — Foreign ministers from South Africa and 15 other countries on Tuesday expressed concern over the safety of the international Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) heading to Gaza.

In a joint statement released by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the ministers said the flotilla, a civil society initiative, aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Consisting of dozens of boats and hundreds of activists, the GSF is supported by delegations from 44 countries, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid.

The flotilla departed from Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 1 and is expected to arrive in Gaza in mid-September.

Issued collectively by the foreign affairs ministers of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa and Türkiye, the statement also highlighted the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people as well as the need to stop the war in Gaza.

“Both objectives, peace and humanitarian aid delivery, together with the respect of international law, including humanitarian law, are shared by our governments,” it said.

The statement called on all parties to respect international law and refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the flotilla, warning that violations, including attacks in international waters or illegal detention, would lead to accountability. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Over 7,000 rebels, families evacuate Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

March 30, 2018

Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War...

September 12, 2025

China-U.S. trade talks in Sweden stir global hopes

July 29, 2025

European stocks slump as turmoil over U.S. tariffs...

April 7, 2025

Trump slams Israeli prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

June 29, 2025

68 killed in U.S. air raids on detention...

April 28, 2025

Red Sea shipping lanes must be secured: Chinese...

August 13, 2025

Motor bomb rocks Kabul, 40 injured

January 14, 2019

Xi stresses high-quality compilation of 15th Five-Year Plan

May 20, 2025

Trump says drone incursion into Poland “could have...

September 12, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.