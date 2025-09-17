South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound flotilla safety

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 16 — Foreign ministers from South Africa and 15 other countries on Tuesday expressed concern over the safety of the international Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) heading to Gaza.

In a joint statement released by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the ministers said the flotilla, a civil society initiative, aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Consisting of dozens of boats and hundreds of activists, the GSF is supported by delegations from 44 countries, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid.

The flotilla departed from Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 1 and is expected to arrive in Gaza in mid-September.

Issued collectively by the foreign affairs ministers of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa and Türkiye, the statement also highlighted the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people as well as the need to stop the war in Gaza.

“Both objectives, peace and humanitarian aid delivery, together with the respect of international law, including humanitarian law, are shared by our governments,” it said.

The statement called on all parties to respect international law and refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the flotilla, warning that violations, including attacks in international waters or illegal detention, would lead to accountability. (Xinhua)

