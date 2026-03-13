Russian FM reaffirms opposition to U.S. pressure on Cuba

MOSCOW, March 13 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reaffirmed Moscow’s principled position on the unacceptability of U.S. economic and political pressure on Cuba.

Lavrov made the affirmation following a phone conversation with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Thursday, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov also expressed firm support for the fraternal Cuban people in their efforts to defend state sovereignty and the right to choose their own path of development.

During the conversation, they discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, as well as the upcoming 23rd meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

