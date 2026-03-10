Trending Now
International

Dutch embassy in Iran temporarily relocated to Azerbaijan

March 10, 2026

THE HAGUE, March 10– Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendson announced on Tuesday that the Dutch embassy in Iranian capital Tehran has been temporarily relocated to Baku, Azerbaijan, due to increasing security risks to embassy staff.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, the minister said that the Dutch ambassador to Iran and embassy staff have arrived in Baku, where they will continue their work. “We are closely monitoring developments in Iran.

If the security situation permits, a decision will be made on how and in what form the activities of the Dutch embassy in Iran can be resumed on-site in Tehran,” the minister added.

The Dutch embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed to the public since March 2026, and therefore is no longer able to issue visas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

