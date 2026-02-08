Trending Now
Home International Italy not to join Board of Peace: FM
Italy not to join Board of Peace: FM
International

Italy not to join Board of Peace: FM

February 8, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 8– Italy “cannot participate” in the U.S.-proposed Board of Peace as its charter conflicts with Italy’s Constitution, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday.

In an interview with Italy’s ANSA news agency, Tajani said the board’s charter posed “insurmountable” legal conflicts with Article 11 of the country’s Constitution, which precludes Italy from joining organizations unless there are “conditions of equality with other states.”

The charter fails to meet constitutional requirements as it names U.S. President Donald Trump as chairman with veto power over some of the body’s decisions.

Tajani said Italy is “always available to discuss initiatives concerning peace,” and stands ready to play a constructive role on the Gaza issue, including through efforts such as training Palestinian police forces. He added that Italy reiterated its position during meetings on Friday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were in Italy for the Winter Olympics.

Italy joins several European countries, including France, Germany and Britain, in staying out of the controversial board, which was formally launched by Trump on Jan. 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UNICEF Cambodia, local telco unite to support children...

January 19, 2026

UAE pledges 1 bln USD to support Yemen’s...

November 27, 2025

Over 75 civilians killed in drone strike targeting...

September 19, 2025

Zambia concludes IMF program after final review approval

January 28, 2026

Palestinian prisoners being released from Israeli jails

October 13, 2025

2nd Energy Forum for Africa opens in Zambia

September 11, 2025

South Africa’s ANC vows to fix municipalities, economy...

January 10, 2026

S. Korean president says hidden forces of insurrection...

December 2, 2025

Ministries instructed to expedite digitalization: Malaysian PM

January 5, 2026

Philippine vessel deliberately rams into China Coast Guard...

September 16, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.