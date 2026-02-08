Italy not to join Board of Peace: FM

MILAN, Feb. 8– Italy “cannot participate” in the U.S.-proposed Board of Peace as its charter conflicts with Italy’s Constitution, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday.

In an interview with Italy’s ANSA news agency, Tajani said the board’s charter posed “insurmountable” legal conflicts with Article 11 of the country’s Constitution, which precludes Italy from joining organizations unless there are “conditions of equality with other states.”

The charter fails to meet constitutional requirements as it names U.S. President Donald Trump as chairman with veto power over some of the body’s decisions.

Tajani said Italy is “always available to discuss initiatives concerning peace,” and stands ready to play a constructive role on the Gaza issue, including through efforts such as training Palestinian police forces. He added that Italy reiterated its position during meetings on Friday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were in Italy for the Winter Olympics.

Italy joins several European countries, including France, Germany and Britain, in staying out of the controversial board, which was formally launched by Trump on Jan. 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Post Views: 10