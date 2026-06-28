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Botswana reaffirms regional integration, prosperity for SACU countries
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Botswana reaffirms regional integration, prosperity for SACU countries

June 28, 2026

GABORONE, June 28– Botswana has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing regional integration and prosperity to steer the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) into a new era of industrialization and economic transformation, as Botswana’s 2026/2027 term as chair of SACU starts from July 15.

After the ninth Summit of the SACU Heads of State and Government held in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday, Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko highlighted “renewed purpose, stronger partnerships, and a shared commitment to building a more integrated and prosperous Southern Africa,” said the president’s social media account on Saturday.

“Through stronger trade, deeper collaboration, and the continued simplification of customs procedures, we can unlock greater economic opportunities, facilitate the seamless movement of goods, and build a more prosperous and interconnected Southern Africa for the benefit of all our people,” Boko said.

“The work begins now. Together, we will turn these commitments into tangible results for Botswana and the entire SACU region,” he added.

Formed in 1910 and comprising Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa, SACU is the world’s oldest customs union, with its secretariat in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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