Several explosions heard in S. Iran as U.S. claims additional strikes on multiple targets

TEHRAN, June 28 — Several explosions were heard in Iran’s southern Sirik County and Qeshm Island early Sunday, state-run IRIB news agency reported, as the U.S. military announced additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Saturday.

The explosions heard in Sirik were caused by a number of projectiles hitting a communications tower in the area of Tahrui village, the IRIB quoted an informed military source as saying.

It cited another informed source as saying that a number of projectiles have also hit Mesen village on Qeshm Island.

In addition, the IRIB reported a number of explosions in Bandar Lengeh County in the southern province of Hormozgan, but did not confirm the reports.

In a post on social media platform X early Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said its forces had carried out additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Saturday.

According to the command, the strikes followed Iran’s retaliation after the United States responded a day earlier to an Iranian attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.

It said Iranian forces subsequently launched a one-way attack drone that struck the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz, carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The command said its forces “launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping,” adding that the U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 13