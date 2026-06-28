South Africa’s Cape Town named world’s most beautiful city for 2026: survey

CAPE TOWN, June 28– Cape Town has been named the world’s most beautiful city for 2026 by travel media company Time Out after more than 24,000 people worldwide voted in a survey, a recognition welcomed by the city government on Sunday.

Cape Town, popularly known as South Africa’s Mother City, topped the company’s 2026 list of the world’s most beautiful cities, ahead of Edinburgh, Sydney, Chicago, and Paris.

Welcoming the recognition, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth James Vos said in a statement that the ranking was a positive endorsement of the city.

“Cape Town’s recognition as the world’s most beautiful city for 2026 is a wonderful endorsement of what we have long known: our city is one of the world’s most remarkable destinations,” Vos said.

“While this accolade celebrates our breathtaking natural beauty, it is about far more than spectacular scenery. Every international visitor who chooses Cape Town supports local businesses, creates opportunities for entrepreneurs, and helps sustain jobs across our tourism value chain,” he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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